Morgan Sindall wins Sherborne art centre

Morgan Sindall has started work on a £6m project to construct a new creative arts centre at Sherborne Girls School in Dorset.

The school’s new arts centre will be a timber framed building that will provide new facilities for music and drama. It will also create a physical link to the school’s art department. A foyer will join all three departments, providing a display space for art and a central meeting place for the school.

Designed by architect Burrell Foley Fischer, the building will have recital space, practice rooms and recording studios.

The build programme is expected to complete in spring 2019.