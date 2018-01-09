Motts and WSP team up for $9.3bn Aussie freight project

A joint venture of Mott MacDonald and WSP has won the detailed design contract for two packages of the AUS$9.3bn (£5.4bn) Inland Rail project in Australia.

Mott MacDonald and WSP will deliver engineering and design consulting services and environmental assessments for the 107km Parkes to Narromine and 188km Narrabri to North Star packages of the 1,730km line, which is currently the country’s largest freight rail infrastructure project.

Inland Rail will complete the backbone of Australia’s national freight network, linking the country’s five largest capital cities, top four agricultural regions and seven major ports to help make the agricultural and resource industries more competitive.

David Johnson, Mott MacDonald’s managing director for Australia and New Zealand, said: “We’re looking forward to providing our best-of-practice engineering to produce an innovative and value-engineered design for this significant project. Once complete, Inland Rail will help create a stronger economy for Australia, as well as improve safety in local communities and reduce carbon emissions.”

The Inland Rail project is expected to become operational between 2024 and 2025.