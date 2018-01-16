Motts signs collaboration agreements with Chinese firm

Mott MacDonald has collaboration agreements with China Gezhouba International Engineering Corporation.

The global strategic collaboration and framework agreements are aimed at allowing the two engineering companies to work together across the whole infrastructure sector.

China Gezhouba International Engineering Corporation is a subsidiary of Energy China Group, a large Chinese design, engineering and construction company involved in the building of power plants, dams, roads and bridges, as well as civil engineering projects in both China and abroad. Mott MacDonald has more than 16,000 multidisciplinary staff working in 140 countries across six core sectors: advisory, built environment, international development, energy, transportation and water.

“China Gezhouba’s businesses cover hydropower, water, transportation and smart cities,” said Dr Aijuan Wang, power director at Mott MacDonald. “The company was the main contractor on the 22,500MW China Three Gorges hydropower plant, the world’s largest hydro scheme. These agreements will strengthen the relationship between our two companies and facilitate collaboration on a range of clean energy and infrastructure projects going forward.

“Our past and current work with China Gezhouba and Energy China Group demonstrates how we have overcome many traditional east-west cultural barriers. This new partnership showcases the golden era of UK-China relations, facilitates collaboration at its finest and opens up fantastic opportunities for both companies to jointly deliver some of the world’s leading infrastructure.”