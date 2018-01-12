Multiplex lands $460m hospital contract

Multiplex Constructions has signed a AU$460m (£268m) contract for the centrepiece of redevelopment work at Westmead Hospital in Sydney, Australia.

The contract is for the new Central Acute Services Building, which is due to open as in 2020 as part of the AU$1bn investment in the Westmead precinct.

Multiplex had already been working with Westmead clinicians, patients, families and community members to finalise the design for the new 12-storey building, which will provide new emergency departments and operating suites for both adults and children. There will also be imaging services as well as inpatient beds for adults.

The contract is set to boost employment in the region, creating 1,500 new construction jobs and more than 50 apprenticeships.

Multiplex has also committed to 5% of the total contract price going to Aboriginal Participation in Construction (APIC) – more than triple the New South Wales government minimum of 1.5%. It will also set up a new connectivity skills and training centre on the Westmead precinct next year.