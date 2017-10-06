Multiplex lands $490m Melbourne tower project

Multiplex has won the contract for the first stage of the AU$2.8bn (£1.66bn) Melbourne Square complex in Melbourne, Australia.

The AU$490m (£290m) contract for OSK Property involves building a pair of residential towers situated above an eight-level retail podium. The towers, which have been designed by Cox Architects, will have 54 and 69 levels and together provide a total of 1,043 apartments.

The final Melbourne Square development will feature six towers ranging from 38 to 73 levels in height. Four residential towers will contain over 2,610 apartments, standing alongside a 621-room hotel and a 52,000m2 commercial tower. Amenities will also include a retail, catering and child-care facilities together with extensive public parklands with water features and piazzas.

“We are delighted to play a pivotal role in this exciting project which will see a city block revitalised to become a vibrant vertical village,” said Multiplex Victoria regional managing director Graham Cottam. “Melbourne Square will further activate Southbank and deliver much-needed green open space and amenities to the precinct.”

Construction of Stage One of Melbourne Square will begin immediately with completion anticipated in August 2020.