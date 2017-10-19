Multiplex picked for Brisbane riverfront development

Brookfield Residential has picked Multiplex to build the Gallery House tower in the Northshore precinct of Brisbane, Australia.

“It is an exciting time for Brookfield with early works now complete and construction of Gallery House commencing, coinciding with a registration of interest campaign for the next phase of the development,” said Brookfield Residential Properties general manager, Lee Butterworth. Sales have already reached close to AU$100m (£59.5m) on the 20-level riverfront apartment building.

Butterworth added: “The construction of Gallery House will be a further boost for the Brisbane property market and construction industry, generating approximately 500 jobs until completion.”

Multiplex’s Queensland Managing Director Graham Cottam said the construction of Gallery House would build on the company’s long history with Brookfield Residential Properties’ projects in Northshore Hamilton. “Multiplex has delivered various stages at Brookfield’s Portside Wharf development over the past 10 years and we are looking forward to continuing that partnership,” he said.

Gallery House sits on a 6,344m2 parcel adjacent to the developer’s Portside Wharf retail and residential precinct. It comprises 169 residences, including one, two, and three bedroom apartments and penthouses, ranging in size from 58m2 to 669m2. Facilities include a private ‘residents’ retreat’ on the rooftop, with amenities, including a 20m infinity pool.