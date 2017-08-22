Multiplex signs £240m Nine Elms deal

Multiplex has signed a £240m contract with Nine Elms Property for the construction of its Aykon London One residential tower block in London.

The 50-storey tower is a speculative development designed by architect Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates with decor by Italian fashion house Versace Home.

It will house 450 apartments at Nine Elms, between Vauxhall and Battersea, on the south bank of the River Thames.

Project value is €645m (£591m) and completion is scheduled for 2020. It is already 45% pre-sold, the developer said.

Nine Elms Property is owned by Dubai developer Damac International, whose chairman Hussain Sajwani said: “Aykon London One is our premiere international development outside of the Middle East and a landmark project for the UK’s capital.”

He added: “Based on its 50-year track record and expertise in the construction industry, we are delighted to appoint Multiplex as the main contractor to build this iconic residential project which will be the first-of-its-kind in London.”

Multiplex chief executive Ashley Muldoon said: “We have an enviable track record of completing on time, on budget and to the highest quality and design criteria and a prestigious project such as this allows us to demonstrate our proven capabilities.”

In addition to residential units, Aykon London One will comprise four storeys of office space and will contain a sky bridge between the south building and north tower, topped by a roof garden at level 24.

Further Images