Multiplex to revamp Sydney Roundhouse

Multiplex has won the contract for the AU$24m (£14.6m) revamp of the Roundhouse venue at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney, Australia.

The redevelopment of the 5,217m2 square metre Roundhouse is one of several new construction projects occurring across the university campus, including the new AU$174.4m Science & Engineering Building.

Originally constructed in 1961, the Roundhouse was designed by the Government Architect and Edwards, Madigan, Torzillo, Briggs Architects. It was considered a cutting-edge architectural statement as Sydney’s first-ever circular major building and one of the only buildings solely dedicated to student recreation on a campus in New South Wales. The Roundhouse is now a key part of daily campus life at UNSW and has hosted a diverse range of events over the last 56 years including concerts, wedding receptions, balls, boxing matches, comedy nights and formal dinners.

“We are delighted to continue our on-going collaboration with UNSW Sydney and play a vital role in generating flexible and interactive social spaces for students and the public,” said David Ghannoum, New South Wales regional managing director at Multiplex.

In 2015, UNSW Sydney engaged Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects to prepare designs for the redevelopment of the Roundhouse. After years of ad-hoc additions, the building is now being readied for the next 50 years, with new engineering services, a low-energy upgrading of its exterior and a refurbishment of its interior designed to respect the heritage of the building while adding new functionality.

The Roundhouse will provide a venue for concerts, events, conferences, seminars, box office, merchandise and food services. In addition, the building will also provide a permanent University bar and beer garden with a secondary bar area.