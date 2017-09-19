Multiplex wins $81m Australian uni building

Multiplex has won a contract for a new AU$81m (£48m) building at Monash University in the Australian state of Victoria.

The Biomedical Learning & Teaching Building has been designed by architect Denton Corker Marshall and will be built on the university’s Clayton campus. It will span four levels, plus a lower ground floor and roof plantroom, and will provide a total of 11,400m2 of learning space for biomedical science students.

An innovative solution will be presented in four ‘flexi labs’ within the Biomedical Learning & Teaching Building. These laboratories are configured in an ‘L shape’ and will wrap around a central glazed preparation area providing smaller-scale more intimate laboratory environments for 60 to 120 students. Alternatively, the four laboratories can be combined to provide a space for up to 240 students.

The new building also features a 1,200m2 informal learning hub that can accommodate 400 students, averaging 90 informal learning seats per floor.

A striking element of the Biomedical Learning and Teaching Building’s design is a hanging steel staircase that will be suspended from a skylight truss and connect the various levels of the facility.

Construction is set to commence immediately and the project is scheduled for completion in November 2018.