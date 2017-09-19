Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » International » Multiplex wins $81m Australian uni building » published 19 Sep 2017

Multiplex wins $81m Australian uni building

Multiplex has won a contract for a new AU$81m (£48m) building at Monash University in the Australian state of Victoria.

The Biomedical Learning & Teaching Building has been designed by architect Denton Corker Marshall and will be built on the university’s Clayton campus. It will span four levels, plus a lower ground floor and roof plantroom, and will provide a total of 11,400m2 of learning space for biomedical science students.

An innovative solution will be presented in four ‘flexi labs’ within the Biomedical Learning & Teaching Building. These laboratories are configured in an ‘L shape’ and will wrap around a central glazed preparation area providing smaller-scale more intimate laboratory environments for 60 to 120 students. Alternatively, the four laboratories can be combined to provide a space for up to 240 students.

The new building also features a 1,200m2 informal learning hub that can accommodate 400 students, averaging 90 informal learning seats per floor.

A striking element of the Biomedical Learning and Teaching Building’s design is a hanging steel staircase that will be suspended from a skylight truss and connect the various levels of the facility.

Construction is set to commence immediately and the project is scheduled for completion in November 2018.

 

This article was published on 19 Sep 2017 (last updated on 19 Sep 2017).

