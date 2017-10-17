Murphy faces unprecedented cabling challenge in Lincolnshire

J Murphy & Sons has been named as preferred supplier to install 60km of underground cables for the Triton Knoll wind farm.

Murphy will design and install all the onshore cabling for the offshore wind power project, between Anderby Creek on the Lincolnshire coast and a new-build substation at Bicker Fen to the southwest.

Under the contract, Murphy will be taking on the largest number of horizontal directional drills ever undertaken on a single UK infrastructure project. More than 300 obstacles will have to be crossed by individual horizontal direction drills; the previous UK record was 100 for an M25 widening scheme.

Triton Knoll is a £2bn offshore wind farm, owned by Innogy, to be built 32km off the Lincolnshire coast. The 90 MHI Vestas V164-9.5MW turbines, standing 187-metres high, will have an installed capacity of 860MW.

Triton Knoll project director James Cotter said: “This will be an unprecedented engineering challenge, where Triton Knoll and Murphy are pushing the boundaries of innovation and technology to deliver one of the longest ever underground cable installations linked to an offshore wind farm.”

In preparation for the works, Murphy will set up a new project office close to the cable route, which is eventually likely to house more than 100 staff.

Murphy chief executive Steve Hollingshead said: “This is one of the biggest power projects that Murphy will have worked on and it’s a real marker of the upward direction in which our business is going, as we continue to develop and grow. To have been chosen as preferred supplier for such a large and prestigious project shows that we are trusted by innovative companies like Innogy to deliver world-class infrastructure projects that will improve people’s lives. It’s an incredibly exciting and complex project, and we’re looking forward to working closely with Innogy to provide first-rate results.”

The Triton Knoll project is progressing towards a financial investment decision likely in 2018 with full onshore construction starting shortly after, and offshore construction starting in 2020. First energy generation could be in early 2021, with the project expecting to begin commissioning in 2021.