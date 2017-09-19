Murphy opts for EasyCabin site huts

Murphy Plant has bought 30 mobile welfare units from Luton-based manufacturer AJC Trailers.

Murphy has chosen AJC’s EasyCabin ECOSmart12 Air units, which provide canteen facilities for up six people, with a separate toilet and drying room and space to rest and eat.

The cabins have LED lights fitted with passive infrared sensors (PIR sensor), which means the lights can stay on all day. Hot water is available for up four hours each day without having to power up the built-in generator.

Murphy Plant director Mike Carpenter said: “We decided to make this investment as we had, at any one time, on hire upwards of 60 mobile welfare units. Consequently, we invited a number of welfare unit manufacturers to demonstrate their products. The units we evaluated were of the highest quality, so it was a difficult choice to make. However, after much deliberation we decided that the EasyCabin ECOSmart12 had all the features and environmental benefits we needed to provide suitable, sustainable welfare facilities for all of our site workers.”