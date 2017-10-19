Murphy recruits procurement director from Laing O’Rourke

Civil engineering contractor J Murphy & Sons has appointed Ian Holcroft as director of procurement.

Ian Holcroft joins Murphy at the start of November from the Hinkley nuclear power station project where he has been leading the procurement for Bylor, a joint venture between Laing O’Rourke and Bouygues TP.

He previously spent four years in Australia establishing a procurement function for Laing O’Rourke.

Murphy chief financial officer David Burke said Mr Holcroft would “help us take another step forward in developing our supply chain relationships to deliver the ten-year plan”.