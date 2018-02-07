Murphy takes over Carillion's power business

J Murphy & Sons has acquired Carillion’s UK power framework business for an undisclosed sum.

Murphy is taking over Carillion’s position on National Grid’s electricity overhead lines, substation and underground cable framework contracts. These frameworks provide the opportunity for Murphy to work with National Grid delivering planned replacement and refurbishment schemes on their 33kV to 400kV transmission network spanning England and Wales. Murphy also becomes the new joint venture partner of Eltel forming the MEJV on the overhead line and T Pylon framework.

Chief executive John Murphy said: “This represents an excellent strategic fit for the business, allowing us to bring a full range of services across the power sector for our customers both in the UK and internationally”.

Group strategy director David Brewer added: “At Murphy, we believe that private ownership creates a natural alignment of the interests of our customers, owners, employees and suppliers. We all benefit from a sustainable business, managed for the long term. Our success is founded on strong values and investing to develop deep engineering and direct delivery capability. This is an environment where the power business we have acquired today can thrive.”

The three frameworks will deliver infrastructure including the 20km, 400Kv overhead line from Richborough to Canterbury that will connect the Nemo Link interconnector from Belgium with the UK transmission network.

Carillion employees will join Murphy, broadening its energy infrastructure offering. This expertise now includes designing and installing overhead power lines, substations and major underground systems, complimenting existing capabilities in civil engineering and tunnelling.