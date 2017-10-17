Muse snares £75m Dartford development

Dartford Borough Council has chosen Morgan Sindall’s Muse Developments as development partner to lead a £75m regeneration of the town’s Westgate area.

The mixed-use development sees the creation of a new ‘social neighbourhood’ in the town, with restaurants, bars and a six-screen cinema. The scheme, designed by TP Bennett, will also see the creation of a new public square, a 109-bed hotel, a multi-storey car park and 140 new homes.

Muse was appointed following an open tender by the council.

There are also talks between the council and the local Clinical Commissioning Group to collaborate on the creation of a new health centre and GPs’ surgery.

Muse is looking to submit a planning application in summer 2018 and to start on site by spring 2019.

Dartford Borough Council leader Jeremy Kite said: “So much of what happens in Dartford is developer-driven and the council rarely has sufficient ownership to shape the use of land for the benefit of local people. Westgate is different and Muse has an amazing track record of creating spaces that are not only commercially successful but also hugely popular with people.

“The council has an ambition to create modern spaces and facilities which enjoy a direct lineage back to our town’s strong sense of family and community. The team at Muse also has a record of delivering creative schemes on time and of the highest quality. They instinctively understood the need to provide spaces with people in mind and their approach and background is refreshing.”

Muse Developments director John Robinson said: “The site is very well-connected, being close to both the high street and train station, making it the ideal location for a lively and vibrant new community and cultural quarter.”