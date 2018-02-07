Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu February 08 2018

News » Over £20m » Mystery client hands Skanska £140m hush-hush deal » published 7 Feb 2018

Mystery client hands Skanska £140m hush-hush deal

Skanska has signed a contract worth £140m to build a mixed-use commercial and retail development in the City of London but it is not allowed to say who the client is.

It's somewhere in there. Probably. Above: It's somewhere in there. Probably.

Skanska can say only that it has the contract, it is worth £140m and the work involves demolishing part of an existing building remodelling and refurbishing the existing structure, and adding new floors. It does not even reveal where the building is, other than somewhere in the City of London.

Enabling works on the top secret contract have already begun, Skanska says, and the scheme is due to be completed in 2020.

 

This article was published on 7 Feb 2018 (last updated on 7 Feb 2018).

