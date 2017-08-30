NCC buys Peab’s Norwegian foundations business

NCC has agreed to buy the operations of Peab-owned company Nordisk Fundamentering.

The takeover is in line with NCC’s strategy of becoming one of the leading players in the Norwegian foundation market.

NCC is taking over the personnel and machinery belonging to Nordisk Fundamentering.

Until the Competitions Authority has approved the takeover, Nordisk Fundamentering will continue as a separate company. After the takeover of the business has been approved, nearly 80 employees in Nordisk Fundamentering will be transferred to the Hercules division in the NCC Industry business.

In 2016, Nordisk Fundamentering had a turnover of approximately NOK252m and about 100 employees.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to take over Nordisk Fundamentering and look forward to receiving our new employees later this year after we get the approval from the Competitions Authority,” said Hercules head of division Mats Norberg.

The Competition Authority is expected to approve the acquisition so that the business can be taken over in Q4 2017.