NCC signs Gothenburg underground station contract

NCC has signed a contract valued at SEK4.7bn (£410m) to build an underground station and 2km of tunnel in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Central Station forms a significant phase of the city's West Link rail project. The Swedish Transport Administration had chosen NCC for the contract in May 2016 (link opens in new tab). Since then, NCC and the Swedish Transport Administration have worked together under the Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) partnering model to carry out project planning and cost optimisation of the project. The target cost now established amounts to SEK4.7bn.

“NCC is constructing two phases of the West Link project, which is a crucially important project for an expanding, attractive and sustainable Western Sweden,” said Nils Bjelm, division manager civil engineering, NCC Infrastructure. “Our previous involvement with the City Tunnel in Malmö and the Stockholm City Line, have given us valuable experience in terms of sustainable technical solutions and the use of leading-edge technology in civil engineering works.”

The assignment includes construction of a new bridge over the E6 Highway in the east, sections of tunnel and the Station Centralen underground commuter train station located immediately north of Gothenburg Central Station.

“Early entry into a project of this magnitude offers us an opportunity to create joint understanding of the challenges that a project of this type involves,” said Per Kinell, regional manager civil engineering, NCC Infrastructure. “We will be arranging a Nordic collaboration within NCC for this project and will be engaging the specialist know-how of Nordic large projects.”

Preparatory work will start immediately with tunnel construction beginning in autumn this year. The project is scheduled to continue until 2026.