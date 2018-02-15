News » UK » Networking event in Birmingham » published 15 Feb 2018
Networking event in Birmingham
Tier one contractors including Balfour Beatty, Kier, Wates and Seddon will be scouting for new subcontractors and suppliers at a meet the buyer event in Birmingham next week.
The aim of the networking event is to introduce small and medium sized construction-related businesses in the West Midlands to new business opportunities, and to help clients develop their supply chains.
The event takes place on 22nd February 2018 from 8.30am to 2pm at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. Tickets are free but booking will speed entry. See www.eventbrite.co.uk
This article was published on 15 Feb 2018 (last updated on 15 Feb 2018).