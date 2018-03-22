News » Plant » New ADT saves fuel at Mendips quarry » published 22 Mar 2018
New ADT saves fuel at Mendips quarry
Building materials supplier Morris & Perry Quarries has taken delivery of a new Volvo A45G articulated hauler for its Gurney Slade quarry near Radstock, in the Mendips.
With production output at Gurney Slade increasing, Morris & Perry needed another large capacity hauler.
“We needed to add an articulated hauler, as opposed to another rigid truck,” said assistant quarry manager Oliver Dormer, “to assist in overburden removal and managing waste material in areas of the quarry where a rigid simply won’t go as well as hauling prime material from the face.”
He continued: “We boiled our choice down to two manufacturers and settled on the Volvo A45G following a very successful demonstration and it’s already proving to be a good decision.
“On average, we are saving 70 litres of fuel per shift compared to our resident rigid haulers, even though the A45G is carrying the same payload,” Mr Dormer said.
