Thu December 07 2017

News » UK » New chairman for John Rowan » published 7 Dec 2017

New chairman for John Rowan

Construction consultant John Rowan & Partners has named Mash Halai as its new chairman.

Mash Halai Above: Mash Halai

Mash Halai is an equity partner at John Rowan & Partners and has worked for the firm for 22 years, heading up the company’s residential development team for the past 15 years. The move follows Gurpal Virdee’s appointment to managing partner in October.

Gurpal Virdee said: “Mash has already been supporting the company’s strategic delivery for some time. Previously he has supported the day to day running of the business, providing a clear link between shareholders and our various teams. Mash has played a huge role in the development of the company, developing our new build residential work and securing major clients such as A2Dominion, One Housing and Wandle Housing to name but a few.”

 

This article was published on 7 Dec 2017 (last updated on 7 Dec 2017).

