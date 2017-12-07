News » UK » New chairman for John Rowan » published 7 Dec 2017
New chairman for John Rowan
Construction consultant John Rowan & Partners has named Mash Halai as its new chairman.
Mash Halai is an equity partner at John Rowan & Partners and has worked for the firm for 22 years, heading up the company’s residential development team for the past 15 years. The move follows Gurpal Virdee’s appointment to managing partner in October.
Gurpal Virdee said: “Mash has already been supporting the company’s strategic delivery for some time. Previously he has supported the day to day running of the business, providing a clear link between shareholders and our various teams. Mash has played a huge role in the development of the company, developing our new build residential work and securing major clients such as A2Dominion, One Housing and Wandle Housing to name but a few.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 7 Dec 2017 (last updated on 7 Dec 2017).