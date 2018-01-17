New chief for windows firm

Doors and windows producer Customade Group has named David Leng as its next chief executive.

David Leng takes over on 1st February 2018, succeeding John Lightowlers who continues with the firm in a non-executive capacity.

He joins from Synseal Group, which he helped grow from a £70m manufacturer of window profiles and conservatories to become a £160m business.

Customade merged with Polyframe in February 2017 in a reverse takeover, creating the UK’s largest trade fabricator of PVCu, aluminium and composite windows and doors.

It is a £100m company with nine manufacturing facilities and more than 900 employees.

The board of Customade has challenged David Leng to double turnover in the medium term. Mr Leng said: “I am delighted to be joining Customade – it offers exactly the type of opportunity that motivates me. It is at a really exciting point in its development and is ready to capitalise on its numerous growth opportunities. We have ambitious goals to fulfil and Customade is well structured, with strong investor support, exceptional products, first-rate employees and a well-deserved reputation for superior service. I look forward to leading the next phase of its development.”

John Lightowlers, now retiring as group managing director, said: “The merger with Polyframe was the culmination of an ambition to grow my business into the successful enterprise that it is today. To have achieved so much and with the support of a great team fills me with pride. At the time of the deal, I committed to stay for as long as was needed to ensure that the merger transitioned well, to give the management team the support that they required during a period of intense change and to prepare the company to fulfil its potential. Customade is well positioned for the next stage in its development and so this seems the natural point for me to pass the baton to David and to continue my support as a non-executive member of the board.”

