New chief joins Ibstock

Brick maker Ibstock has appointed Joe Hudson of LafargeHolcim to be its next chief executive.

Joe Hudson has joined Ibstock as CEO designate to take over on the retirement of Wayne Sheppard at some, as yet unspecified, date later in the year.

Joe Hudson worked for the Lafarge group since 2002, mostly in human resources roles, but he was made managing director for cement and concrete products at Aggregate Industries UK in 2015, including Masterblock, Bradstone and Charcon landscaping.

Wayne Sheppard said of his successor: “ With experience of manufacturing with high capital cost plant and the sale of aesthetic masonry and commodity concrete building products, he is ideally experienced to be the next CEO of Ibstock plc. As part of an orderly succession, I am handing over to Joe and when this has been achieved, I will step down from the board.”