New directors at ECA

The Electrical Contractors Association has appointed two new directors.

Andrew Eldred has joined as the association as director of employment & skills and Steve Martin has been promoted to director of technical.

Andrew Eldred joins the ECA from Crossrail, where he was head of employee relations for four years. He has previously worked for the Olympic Delivery Authority’s delivery partner, and for the Building Engineering Services Association.

Mr Eldred is currently working alongside existing ECA director of employment & skills Alex Meikle until the end of next month, when the latter retires.

Steve Martin has worked for the ECA in a number of roles, including most recently head of technical, and also head of specialist groups. He takes up his new position following the departure of Jim O’Neil earlier in the year.

ECA chief executive Steve Bratt said: “These appointments mean we have a strong leadership team in place, which can help the ECA power ahead and lead the engineering services industry to success.”

The top team at the ECA also consists of Paul Reeve as director of business & external affairs, Helen Atkinson as director of member services, and Martyn Burnley as finance director.