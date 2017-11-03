News » Plant » New GM for Versalift UK » published 3 Nov 2017
New GM for Versalift UK
Vehicle-mounted platform manufacturer Versalift UK has promoted Andy Bray to general manager.
In addition to his promotion to general manager, Andy Bray remains sales director as well. He reports to Kim Jensen, the group managing director of parent company Time Export.
Mr Bray moves up as part of Time Manufacturing Group’s growth acceleration programme, following its purchase by private equity company The Sterling Group in February 2017.
MrBray joined the company in 2011 as regional sales manager for the north. He was promoted to sales director in March 2015.
Andy Bray said: “The new group structure will provide strength through effective collaboration and open communication between our three European companies, together with our [ultimate] parent company, Time Manufacturing in Waco, Texas.”
Versalift UK is part of Time Manufacturing’s Export Division called Team Time that in addition to Versalift UK consists of Time Versalift SAS in France and Time Danmark in Denmark. Versalift UK is responsible for the sale and installation of Versalift products for the UK and Ireland plus product support, parts and training.
