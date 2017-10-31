News » UK » New guidance on construction of SuDS » published 31 Oct 2017
New guidance on construction of SuDS
The Construction Industry Research & Information Association (CIRIA) has produced new guidance to help with the construction and design of sustainable drainage systems.
CIRIA’s latest publication, Guidance on the construction of SuDS (C768), aims to support those designing, specifying and constructing sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) by helping them to understand and avoid common pitfalls.
The guide is a companion publication to CIRIA’s SuDS Manual (C753), published in 2015, and provides advice, diagrams, case studies, checklists and photographs to illustrate challenges faced on site and ways of overcoming them.
This article was published on 31 Oct 2017 (last updated on 31 Oct 2017).