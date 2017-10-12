News » UK » New managing directors at Galliford Try » published 12 Oct 2017
New managing directors at Galliford Try
Galliford Try has named two new managing directors for very different divisions within the group.
Chris Scoffield has been promoted as managing director of the rail, aviation & environment business unit within the infrastructure division of Galliford Try.
Meanwhile, Sean Egan joins from Home Group to be the new managing director of Galliford Try Partnerships North.
Chris Scoffield was previously commercial director of the rail, aviation & environment unit and succeeds Nick Salt following his promotion to managing director of the infrastructure division last month. Mr Scoffield joined Galliford Try as head of work winning as part of the acquisition of Miller Construction in 2014. He graduated from Loughborough University with a degree in commercial management & quantity surveying in 2004 and is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and the Chartered Institute of Civil Engineering Surveyors.
Sean Egan, 43, was previously development director of Home Group, in charge of a £1.2bn programme to build 10,000 new homes. Over the past seven years he has worked on eight joint ventures with Galliford Try, including the £350m Gateshead Regeneration programme.
