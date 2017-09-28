New MD for Bateman Groundworks

Bateman Groundworks founder and managing director Richard Bateman is moving to a new role as executive chairman.

The new managing director of Bateman Groundworks is Jason Ramsey, who steps up from commercial director.

Richard Bateman, who started the company in East Anglia in 1997, will focus on the strategic development of the business, exploring new ventures and diversifications.

“As we celebrate 20 years, the plan now is to give Jason, who has been instrumental in steering the company to what it is today, the freedom to run and operate the business, giving me the time to look at how we deliver the business in a wider sense,” Mr Bateman said.

“There are areas we would like to explore, new directions that complement the current business and potential expansions of our client portfolio. Any new ventures would be under the Bateman Groundworks umbrella.”

The company is expecting to report large growth this year with turnover of around £23m, up from £16m last year.

Its teams are currently working on 11 sites across East Anglia. About 180 staff are employed on site and at its new head office at the Octagon Business Centre, Little Plumstead, near Norwich.

Further growth is predicted for 2018 and staff are being recruited for a number of potential new projects. The company has also invested £1.6m this year on new plant, equipment and vehicles.