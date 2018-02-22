News » UK » New MD for consulting engineer » published 22 Feb 2018
New MD for consulting engineer
Central Alliance has appointed David Reynolds as managing director of its consulting division, Central Alliance Consulting Engineers.
David Reynolds is a geotechnical engineer with experience of transport and utility schemes. He joins Central Alliance from WSP, where he was a technical director overseeing projects for Highways England and Network Rail, among others.
Other projects he has worked on include the Forth Replacement Crossing (Queensferry Crossing) and the Thames Tideway sewer.
Of his new job, he said: “Central Alliance is an exciting and innovative company enjoying rapid growth. My primary role in heading up the Central Alliance’s consulting business will be to chart its strategic and technical direction, whilst also looking to develop client relationships and deliver a high-quality service.”
He added: “I see Central Alliance as one of the most dynamic companies in its market with almost unequalled potential here in the UK and overseas. I am looking forward to developing the consultancy business to provide integrated management of ground and ground related risk. Our plan is to enable existing and future clients to have a ‘one stop shop’ for ground engineering projects.”
