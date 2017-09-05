New MD for Wernick Buildings

Wernick Buildings has restructured its senior management team and appointed Stuart Wilkie as managing director.

Stuart Wilkie joins Wernick, where he also has a seat on the group board of directors, after 30 years in the steel industry, culminating in a failed bid to lead a management buyout of Tata Steel’s UK business last year.

After starting at British Steel in Scotland he moved to Wales in 1991 and worked in various engineering and manufacturing roles, becoming works manager of the Tin Plate works at Ebbw Vale in 2000. In 2002 he became works manager of the Llanwern Cold Rolling plant before re-joining Tin Plate in Llanelli in 2004. Following a spell in the Netherlands as Tata’s European director of manufacturing, Mr Wilkie returned to Wales where his final position was hub director of Tata Port Talbot, responsible for over 5,000 employees. In 2016 when Tata placed its UK business up for sale, he led a management buyout attempt but when Tata chose to retain ownership he decided to leave the steel industry to pursue a new challenge.

Wernick Group chief executive Simon Doran said: “He brings with him significant experience in leadership, management and manufacturing, intimate knowledge of South Wales, and excellent connections within industry and government. We have exciting expansion plans for Wernick Buildings and I have no doubt that Stuart is the man to deliver on that ambition.”