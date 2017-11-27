Rebrand for OnGrade

OnGrade, a producer of proximity warning systems for construction machinery operators, has rebranded as SiteZone Safety.

OnGrade launched its SiteZone proximity warning system in 2012 and is now adopting that name for the company

OnGrade, was originally formed in 2009 by Gary Escott and Nigel Adam.

“When we launched SiteZone, we knew it was going to change the safety rules and make a significant impact for the better,” said Gary Escott. “It has done just that, and now we are known as the ‘SiteZone people’. It just makes sense to make it our public-facing identity, officially. SiteZone is the core of our product range and it has inspired a growing collection of adaptable and bespoke anti-collision systems that protect people and make them feel safe.”