New premises for RG Carter

RG Carter has opened a new engineering facility in Attleborough, Norfolk.

The contractor has invested £14m in bringing together its ground investigation, design, piling and civil engineering teams onto a single site.

Chairman Robert Carter said: “This is an exciting time for us. Bringing our engineering companies together at this purpose-built facility will enable them to work more closely together to improve our services to our clients. Our UKAS accredited laboratory is one of the best equipped facilities in East Anglia and provides a great foundation for our soils and material testing capabilities.”

Alongside new office space, the site includes a workshop for piling rig and auger maintenance, and a fully equipped soils and concrete testing laboratory.

Plant manager Jon Wright added: “Moving to a much larger site which has all the necessary equipment in one place allows us to not only deliver the best results, but also work more efficiently with each other.”