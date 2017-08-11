New training & safety manager at CPA

The Construction Plant-hire Association (CPA) has recruited Rob Squires as its new training & safety manager.

Rob Squires takes over at the CPA from Hayden Steel, who has now retired after 16 years with the organisation.

He joins from the National Demolition Group, where he was training manager, and has also previously worked for the Construction Industry Training Board, where he oversaw the staffing and delivery mechanisms for Construction Skills Certification Scheme, the Construction Industry Scaffolders Record Scheme and the Construction Plant Competence Scheme.

CPA chief executive Colin Wood said: “I’ve known Rob for a number of years and I’m very pleased to welcome him to our CPA team and know that he will make a great contribution to the work of the association and to the plant sector in general.”

CPA director Kevin Minton added: “Rob’s background in training delivery and management will be of great benefit to the Association and with the advent of the CSCS-badged card initiative which is affecting many of the CPA members, Rob’s knowledge of card scheme requirements and his contacts with CITB and CSCS will allow us to thoroughly support the membership on these issues.”