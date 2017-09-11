New Venice to be built in Dubai

Plans have been unveiled for Floating Venice, an AED2.5bn (£516m) resort that will be built in Dubai.

The resort will be located in the World islands, 4km offshore from Dubai and “will bring an authentic Venetian experience to the Middle East” said developer Kleindienst Group.

The Floating Venice is designed to have a lifespan of at least 100 years and will be constructed from a mixture of concrete for the underwater sections and marine lightweight materials for the upper decks. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of next year for completion by the fourth quarter of 2020.

The floating resort will have a capacity of up to 3,000 guests daily, with accommodation, restaurants and recreation split over four decks, one of which is underwater. Guests will be able to arrive by boat, seaplane or helicopter to the main Piazza San Marco where they can check-in at the underwater lobby. Gondola's imported from Venice will transport guests to their cabins through the winding canals, or alternatively a short stroll through canal side walkways and bridges will take them to their awaiting cabins.

Throughout the year, traditional Venetian festivals will be held, such as Carnivale di Venezia, Binnale di Venezia and Festa del Rendentore.

"As a developer our vision supports and aligns with Dubai's ambition to be a leading global destination and home of innovation as the world's most forward-thinking city,” said chairman Josef Kleindienst. He added: “The Floating Venice is the epitome of this innovation and spirit, the world's first luxury underwater vessel resort.”

There will be 24 pools, some of which will have acrylic bases giving views of the coral reefs below. Over 400,000 sq ft of corals will be planted around the development from an on-site coral nursery. Floating beaches set against the stunning backdrop of the Dubai skyline are scattered throughout the resort, which will also have 12 restaurants and bars, three of which will be underwater.

