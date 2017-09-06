News » International » New Zealand building activity slips » published 6 Sep 2017
New Zealand building activity slips
The winding-down of post-earthquake construction in Canterbury is resulting in a fall in New Zealand’s building activity.
Total building activity, in seasonally adjusted volume terms, fell 0.5% in the June 2017 quarter, Stats NZ said. Non-residential building activity was down 0.7% and residential building activity was down 0.4%, compared with the March 2017 quarter.
"This is the second quarter in a row that building activity has fallen, as the post-earthquake residential rebuild in Canterbury winds down," prices and construction senior manager Jason Attewell said. "In unadjusted terms, building activity in Canterbury slipped to just under $1 billion [£555m] a quarter for the first time in almost three years."
In Auckland, overall building activity was almost $2 billion in the June 2017 quarter, including NZ$1.3bn on residential buildings. Non-residential building activity rose a seasonally adjusted 18%, following an 18% fall in the March 2017 quarter. The actual value in the June quarter was NZ$671m, near the December 2016 quarter high-point of NZ$703m.
Nationally, the actual value of building work on new homes was NZ$2.8bn in the June 2017 quarter, making a total of NZ$3.4bn of residential work including alterations and additions. There was also NZ$1.8bn of work on non-residential buildings.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 6 Sep 2017 (last updated on 6 Sep 2017).