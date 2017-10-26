Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » UK » NHBC numbers up 5.5% in Q3 » published 26 Oct 2017

NHBC numbers up 5.5% in Q3

New home registrations with the National House-Building Council were up 5.5% in the UK in the third quarter of 2017, compared with the same period of 2016.

The number of NHBC registrations was 37,936 in Q3 2017, up from 35,946 in Q3 2016.

Private sector registrations increased by 9% year-on-year to 29,083.

Seven out of the 12 UK regions experienced growth in registrations, when compared to the same period last year. Scotland (up 50% to 3,056, East Midlands (up 42% to 3,575 and the Northeast (up 34% to 2,078) were among the regions with most notable growth.

NHBC chief executive Steve Wood said: “We have seen encouraging growth in terms of the number of new homes being registered over the last three months, across many parts of the country.

“With demand for high quality new homes as strong as ever, this is positive news for the industry and prospective homebuyers, particularly in light of the current political and economic uncertainties.”

 

Full regional breakdown of new homes registered in Q3 2017

Country/Region

Q3 2016

Q3 2017

England - Regions

 

 

North East

1,552

2,078

North West

4,784

4,609

Yorkshire & the Humber

2,301

2,104

West Midlands

2,748

3,513

East Midlands

2,513

3,575

Eastern

3,571

3,992

South West

3,946

3,431

Greater London

3,860

2,494

South East

6,330

6,697

Totals for England

31,605

32,493

Scotland - Councils

2,033

3,056

Wales - Unitary Authorities

1,296

1,638

Northern Ireland - Counties

1,012

749

 

 

 

Totals for UK

35,946

37,936
 

 

 

 

 

This article was published on 26 Oct 2017 (last updated on 26 Oct 2017).

