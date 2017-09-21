News » Over £20m » Nottingham Broadmarsh contract up for grabs » published 21 Sep 2017
Nottingham Broadmarsh contract up for grabs
Nottingham City Council is seeking tenders from contractors for design and build works to the former Broadmarsh car park site in the city.
Demolition of the old multi-storey Broadmarsh car park began this week and is due to be completed in early 2018. This will be followed by rebuilding works.
The city council is advertising a £40m contract to build a new car park for 1,150 cars, a new bus station, retail space and a development of 48 residential flats. The work is part of a wider £250m investment in the city.
