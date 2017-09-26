News » Plant » Nuttall moves to LED lighting » published 26 Sep 2017
Nuttall moves to LED lighting
Civil engineering contractor BAM Nuttall has bought twenty X-ECO lighting towers from Trime (UK) after a six-week trial on its M5 Oldbury repair project in the Midlands.
According to Trime, BAM Nuttall will save £336 a month on each of the LED lighting towers through fuel savings, equating to a reduction in C02 output of around 888kg a month assuming all are in action.
“We were extremely impressed with the ease of operation of the X-ECO,” said BAM Nuttall plant manager Andy Haythorne. “Trime have succeeded in combining an evidently reliable and robust machine with sustainable features and fuel saving capabilities.
“This is our first venture into LED lighting for our sites and we needed a set that helps to maintain our strong commitment to becoming a more sustainable and responsible business,” he added.
