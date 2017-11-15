Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Nuvia gets Dragon decommissioning role » published 15 Nov 2017

Nuvia gets Dragon decommissioning role

Nuclear engineering contractor Nuvia has secured a multimillion pound contract from Magnox on the Dragon Reactor decommissioning project at Winfrith, Dorset.

Dragon Reactor in Dorset Above: Dragon Reactor in Dorset

The Dragon Reactor decommissioning project will remove the core of the reactor and pack up the resulting waste into packages for disposal. It forms part of a wider programme to decommission the whole of the Winfrith premises.

Nuvia has been selected to design, manufacture, construct, install, and test a range of mechanical and electrical control and instrumentation (EC&I) plant and systems including shield doors, ventilation systems, waste packing and export plant, and radiological assay systems.

Nuvia, part of the Vinci group since 2007, has been involved in the programme to decommission the Winfrith site since 1990, when it was called AEA Technology.

This latest project is expected to take 18 months to complete.

Chief executive Keith Collett said: “We have a proven track record of safely delivering complex projects for our clients and look forward to working with Magnox to ensure the safe and effective decommissioning of the historic Dragon Reactor.”

 

 

This article was published on 15 Nov 2017 (last updated on 15 Nov 2017).

