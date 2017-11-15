Nuvia gets Dragon decommissioning role

Nuclear engineering contractor Nuvia has secured a multimillion pound contract from Magnox on the Dragon Reactor decommissioning project at Winfrith, Dorset.

The Dragon Reactor decommissioning project will remove the core of the reactor and pack up the resulting waste into packages for disposal. It forms part of a wider programme to decommission the whole of the Winfrith premises.

Nuvia has been selected to design, manufacture, construct, install, and test a range of mechanical and electrical control and instrumentation (EC&I) plant and systems including shield doors, ventilation systems, waste packing and export plant, and radiological assay systems.

Nuvia, part of the Vinci group since 2007, has been involved in the programme to decommission the Winfrith site since 1990, when it was called AEA Technology.

This latest project is expected to take 18 months to complete.

Chief executive Keith Collett said: “We have a proven track record of safely delivering complex projects for our clients and look forward to working with Magnox to ensure the safe and effective decommissioning of the historic Dragon Reactor.”