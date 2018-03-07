Offsite specialist reports continued growth

Offsite construction specialist McAvoy Group has reported 10% growth in turnover to £60m in 2017.

McAvoy said it was on course to achieve its target of £100m turnover by 2020.

McAvoy is working on over £20m of new projects, including office schemes for the Homes & Communities Agency in Northstowe, Cambridgeshire, and projects for two pharmaceutical companies.

The company is also working on new building contracts at Eden Girls School in Walthamstow and King Alfred’s Academy in Wantage.

Managing director Eugene Lynch said: “We have further strengthened the business in a number of areas – from new board appointments to our skills growth training programme. We have continued to increase staffing levels to support our expansion and are building on our market-leading success in the education buildings sector with diversification into offsite solutions for transport and infrastructure, student accommodation, housing and healthcare projects. These factors have all contributed to a record year in both revenues and profit and are testament to the hard work of our teams across the business.”