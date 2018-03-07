News » UK » Offsite specialist reports continued growth » published 7 Mar 2018
Offsite specialist reports continued growth
Offsite construction specialist McAvoy Group has reported 10% growth in turnover to £60m in 2017.
McAvoy said it was on course to achieve its target of £100m turnover by 2020.
McAvoy is working on over £20m of new projects, including office schemes for the Homes & Communities Agency in Northstowe, Cambridgeshire, and projects for two pharmaceutical companies.
The company is also working on new building contracts at Eden Girls School in Walthamstow and King Alfred’s Academy in Wantage.
Managing director Eugene Lynch said: “We have further strengthened the business in a number of areas – from new board appointments to our skills growth training programme. We have continued to increase staffing levels to support our expansion and are building on our market-leading success in the education buildings sector with diversification into offsite solutions for transport and infrastructure, student accommodation, housing and healthcare projects. These factors have all contributed to a record year in both revenues and profit and are testament to the hard work of our teams across the business.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 7 Mar 2018 (last updated on 7 Mar 2018).
More News Channels
- UK brick makers are failing to meet demand
- UK construction plant sales up 7.6%, exports up 22%
- German equipment manufacturers report continued boom
- Rising costs raise prospect of further corporate failures
- Aggregate sales indicate official data on construction output is wrong
- Click here to browse all articles