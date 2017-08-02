OHL lands €447m upgrade of New York subway

A team led by OHL subsidiary Judlau has been awarded a €447m (£338m) contract to upgrade a New York subway tunnel that was damaged in Hurricane Sandy.

Judlau has a 70% share in a joint venture with TC Electric that will rehabilitate and improve the capacity of the Canarsie Tunnel.

The tunnel is the main connection between Brooklyn and Manhattan and serves the busy subway L line. This project includes rehabilitation following the devastation of Hurricane Sandy together with the upgrade of the capacity of the First Avenue and Bedford Avenue subway stations and the construction of a new Avenue B substation.

The Canarsie Tunnel was flooded during the 2012 storm and a large part of the electricity and communications equipment and subsystems were damaged. The JV will perform civils work for rehabilitating the tunnel, repairing the defects and replacing the roadbed, tracks, sleepers and other elements. The project includes the modernisation of structures, energy, lighting, signals and communications components in the tunnel.

In addition, the team will carry out work at the First Avenue station in Manhattan and the Bedford station in Brooklyn. As a preventive measure, flood mitigation and protection systems will be installed for reducing the risk of future flooding and for protecting the critical components. The project will also increase the frequency of the trains on the New York Subway’s L Line.