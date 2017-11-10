OHL wins trio of rail maintenance contracts

OHL is in the winning team for three Spanish railway maintenance contracts with a combined value €131.8m (£116.6m).

Its subsidiary G&O will carry out the work for Spanish railway agency, Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias (Adif).

The purpose of these contracts is to inspect the railway and introduce any kind of improvement to that affects either as aspects such as cuttings, embankments, bridges, tunnels, rails, sleepers, ballast, switches and crossings.

The largest contract totals €53.3m and is in the north-easet of the country. It was awarded to a joint venture formed by G&O (25%), Comsa (25.5%), Acciona (22.5%), AZVI (22%), and Vías y Construcciones (5%).

The second contract, which is in central Spain, totals €41.6m. It will be carried out by a joint venture formed by Vías y Construcciones (29%), G&O (22%), Ferrovial Agroman (20%), Convensa (19%) and Coprosa (10%).

The third contract totals €36.9m million and covers South Lot 6. It was awarded to a joint venture formed by Convensa (27%), Neopul (25%), Azvi (22%), G&O (16%) and Coprosa (10%).

The service contracts cover a two-year period and can be extended for a further two years.