News » International » OHL wins trio of rail maintenance contracts » published 10 Nov 2017
OHL wins trio of rail maintenance contracts
OHL is in the winning team for three Spanish railway maintenance contracts with a combined value €131.8m (£116.6m).
Its subsidiary G&O will carry out the work for Spanish railway agency, Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias (Adif).
The purpose of these contracts is to inspect the railway and introduce any kind of improvement to that affects either as aspects such as cuttings, embankments, bridges, tunnels, rails, sleepers, ballast, switches and crossings.
The largest contract totals €53.3m and is in the north-easet of the country. It was awarded to a joint venture formed by G&O (25%), Comsa (25.5%), Acciona (22.5%), AZVI (22%), and Vías y Construcciones (5%).
The second contract, which is in central Spain, totals €41.6m. It will be carried out by a joint venture formed by Vías y Construcciones (29%), G&O (22%), Ferrovial Agroman (20%), Convensa (19%) and Coprosa (10%).
The third contract totals €36.9m million and covers South Lot 6. It was awarded to a joint venture formed by Convensa (27%), Neopul (25%), Azvi (22%), G&O (16%) and Coprosa (10%).
The service contracts cover a two-year period and can be extended for a further two years.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 10 Nov 2017 (last updated on 10 Nov 2017).