Ontario takes action to speed house-building

The Canadian province of Ontario is setting up a new team to tackle challenges that prevent housing projects from being built.

The aim is to enable affordable and rental housing projects to be built more quickly by removing barriers.

The Housing Delivery Group will work with individual developers, municipalities and other organisations to reduce barriers for specific housing projects that meet the needs of local communities. The team will help all parties work together and overcome challenges that prevent new homes from being built.

Leading the team will be provincial land and development facilitator Paula Dill. “I’m proud to be part of a team that will help break down barriers to build much needed housing for Ontarians,” she said.

Establishment of the Housing Delivery Group is part of Ontario’s Fair Housing Plan, a set of 16 measures intended to help more people find a home that suits their budget, while bringing stability to the real estate market and protecting homeowners' investments.

“Reducing barriers to residential developments will help create vibrant neighbourhoods, giving Ontario families access to new places to live,” said Peter Milczyn, minister of housing and minister responsible for the poverty reduction strategy. “By providing the foundation for communities across the province, we will build a stronger, fairer Ontario.”