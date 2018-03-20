Orascom picked for UAE airport expansion

A joint venture led by Orascom Construction has been awarded a contract worth approximately US$180m (£128m) to expand Fujairah International Airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Orascom’s has a 60% share of the JV, with UAE-based Al Sahraa Group responsible for the remainder.

The project’s scope encompasses the main infrastructure works for the airport expansion, including a new air traffic control tower, the extension of the existing runway, a new emergency runway, rapid exit taxiways and airport systems.