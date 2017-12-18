News » UK » Our most read stories of 2017 » published 18 Dec 2017
Our most read stories of 2017
The Grenfell Tower fire was the construction industry’s biggest news story of the year, with far reaching repercussions, but here’s what else most attracted your attention during the year.
The Construction Index’s comprehensive plant coverage remains hugely popular with readers – half of out Top 20 most read stories of 2017 were plant related. Our business news service and contract awards updates also prove particularly popular.
Aside from the Grenfell Tower fire, the subjects that were most often returned to during the year were the uncertain future of the Construction Industry Training Board and the impending start of the £55bn HS2 high speed rail project, set to get going in earnest in 2018.
All of these topics figured in our Top 20 most read stories of the year.
Here is the list of our news stories that generated the most views in 2017, whether on PC, laptop, tablet or smart phone.
Hewden machines go under the hammer
Winners named for £6.6bn of HS2 contracts
Grenfell Tower blaze puts cladding systems in the dock
Heads turn at Bishopsgate's crooked crane
Spurs blames Brexit as stadium costs spiral
Terex sells Coventry operation to Mecalac
CITB to quit training and leave Bircham Newton
CITB hands in notice to CSCS
Major contractors end CPCS dominance by recognising NPORS cards
Two killed in Seddon crane collapse
New guidance for lifting with excavators
London's biggest crane ready for work
Plant and labour suppliers form HS2 alliance
Balfour Beatty set to vote down 'failing' CITB
Progress made on dumper dangers
Mears bans beards
Mott MacDonald team lands design of $10bn JFK upgrade
JCB unveils the skid steer telehandler
Laing O’Rourke racks up £246m losses
Atkins agrees £2.1bn takeover terms with SNC-Lavalin
