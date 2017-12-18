Our most read stories of 2017

The Grenfell Tower fire was the construction industry’s biggest news story of the year, with far reaching repercussions, but here’s what else most attracted your attention during the year.

The Construction Index’s comprehensive plant coverage remains hugely popular with readers – half of out Top 20 most read stories of 2017 were plant related. Our business news service and contract awards updates also prove particularly popular.

Aside from the Grenfell Tower fire, the subjects that were most often returned to during the year were the uncertain future of the Construction Industry Training Board and the impending start of the £55bn HS2 high speed rail project, set to get going in earnest in 2018.

All of these topics figured in our Top 20 most read stories of the year.

Here is the list of our news stories that generated the most views in 2017, whether on PC, laptop, tablet or smart phone.