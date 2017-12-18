Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Tue December 19 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » UK » Our most read stories of 2017 » published 18 Dec 2017

Our most read stories of 2017

The Grenfell Tower fire was the construction industry’s biggest news story of the year, with far reaching repercussions, but here’s what else most attracted your attention during the year.

The Construction Index’s comprehensive plant coverage remains hugely popular with readers – half of out Top 20 most read stories of 2017 were plant related. Our business news service and contract awards updates also prove particularly popular.

Aside from the Grenfell Tower fire, the subjects that were most often returned to during the year were the uncertain future of the Construction Industry Training Board and the impending start of the £55bn HS2 high speed rail project, set to get going in earnest in 2018.

All of these topics figured in our Top 20 most read stories of the year.

Here is the list of our news stories that generated the most views in 2017, whether on PC, laptop, tablet or smart phone.

  1. Hewden machines go under the hammer

  2. Winners named for £6.6bn of HS2 contracts

  3. Grenfell Tower blaze puts cladding systems in the dock

  4. Heads turn at Bishopsgate's crooked crane

  5. Spurs blames Brexit as stadium costs spiral

  6. Terex sells Coventry operation to Mecalac

  7. CITB to quit training and leave Bircham Newton

  8. CITB hands in notice to CSCS

  9. Major contractors end CPCS dominance by recognising NPORS cards

  10. Two killed in Seddon crane collapse

  11. New guidance for lifting with excavators

  12. London's biggest crane ready for work

  13. Plant and labour suppliers form HS2 alliance

  14. Balfour Beatty set to vote down 'failing' CITB

  15. Progress made on dumper dangers

  16. Mears bans beards

  17. Mott MacDonald team lands design of $10bn JFK upgrade

  18. JCB unveils the skid steer telehandler

  19. Laing O’Rourke racks up £246m losses

  20. Atkins agrees £2.1bn takeover terms with SNC-Lavalin

 

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 18 Dec 2017 (last updated on 18 Dec 2017).

More News Channels