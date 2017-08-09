Pakistan to modernise building codes

The Pakistan Engineering Council has signed an agreement with the International Code Council (ICC) to enable the use of three key building codes in Pakistan.

The agreement grants PEC the ability to use ICC's 2015 International Building Code, International Zoning Code and Performance Code for Buildings & Facilities to modernise Pakistan's building code.

The ICC’s set of model codes and standards, called the International Codes, are intended to reflect the most advanced building science construction methods and practices available and support the creation of safe, innovative, efficient and resilient structures.

"We're proud to announce this important partnership, another sign of our commitment to strong building codes and standards worldwide," said president of ICC's board of directors Dwayne Garriss. "Pakistan joins many other countries and entities in using ICC's model codes as a basis for strengthening their own."

ICC chief executive officer Dominic Sims added: “The Code Council is an active proponent of updated, modern codes that contribute to safe buildings and resilient communities. We're excited to announce this new agreement with PEC, a part of our expanding global footprint.”

PEC chairman Jawed Salim Qureshi said: "The world's premier organization, ICC, played a vital role in the development of the Building Code of Pakistan in 2006. Recently, ICC honoured PEC's request and granted a license to use the aforementioned international codes to modernize the building code of Pakistan.The revision of our building codes will provide life safety to around 200 million people in Pakistan who are living at the junction of three of the world's major tectonic plates."

The Code Council has similar partnerships with Colombia, Haiti, Mexico, Trinidad & Tobago, the United Arab Emirates and others.