News » Plant » PASMA adds to technical support » published 1 Sep 2017
PASMA adds to technical support
PASMA, the trade association for the mobile access tower industry, has appointed John Darby to the newly created post of head of technical support.
John Darby, 34, joins PASMA after 10 years with the Youngman Group, where he was UK manufacturing engineering manager.
Since 2015, Mr Darby has been chairman of PASMA’s technical committee. He also sits on B514/24, the UK Tower Standards Committee and TC53/WG4, the European committee responsible for revising EN 1004, the European product standard for mobile access towers.
Darby will report directly to PASMA’s technical director, Don Aers, who said: “John’s knowledge and experience of the tower industry will be invaluable to the association. Virtually all his working life has been devoted to designing and developing towers to improve their safety, flexibility and effectiveness.”
This article was published on 1 Sep 2017 (last updated on 7 Sep 2017).