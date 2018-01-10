Paving specialist moves to Cat planers

Road planing specialist DP Cold Planing is the first business in the UK to take delivery of Caterpillar PM620 cold planers.

The Lancashire-based highways contractor is moving its fleet over to Caterpillar planers, starting with the new Cat PM620, which was launched in 2017.

The PM620 has advanced steering for improved manoeuvrability and comes with the Cat Grade Control system integrated within the machine.

DP Cold Planing managing director Anthony Prescott said: “When we were asked to trial the new PM620, our planing machine operators happily obliged and extensively put the machine through its paces. They found the unit to be a very reactive, manoeuvrable and highly productive machine, well suited to the nature of our operations, which vary from rapid high volume, full-depth extraction of carriageway constructions in a single pass, to level critical profile planing. They were impressed with the PM620’s capabilities. “

He added: “The reason why we opted for a bulk purchase of Cat PM620s, was to have a consistency of approach throughout our teams using the machine.”

Phil Battle, Finning UK & Ireland paving business manager, said: “With the PM620, Caterpillar has delivered a highly capable machine, which has already seen DP Cold Planing, an industry leader, switch it’s large planing machines to Cat Cold Planers. This is just the start of the journey with more size classes to be introduced in 2018 and beyond, giving our customers a full product line-up that they can use to ultimately save their clients time and money.”