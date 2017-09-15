Piletec expands EMV range

Piletec has introduced two new excavator-mounted vibrators that are designed to help contractors save time and reduce costs

Piletec’s new excavator-mounted vibrators (EMVs) are the E5FM, a piling hammer with a driving force of 20 tonnes, and the low-frequency model E7FM. They mount on the boom of a standard hydraulic excavator to drive sheet piles.

Piletec, specialist supplier of piling and foundation equipment, is a division of Groundforce and part of the Vp group.

Piletec director Bill Gorton said: “Our decision to increase the range to include more powerful EMVs was in response to our customers needing to drive longer sheets in stiff ground conditions. This can only be achieved by using larger 35-40 tonne excavators and therefore a more powerful EMV to accommodate the larger excavator. This combination of larger excavator and EMV can also save the contractor the cost of cranes and leader rigs, the traditional way to drive or extract longer sheet piles.”

The extended EMV range also includes a new gooseneck extension, mounted on the jib of the excavator to extend reach and height. This attachment is for driving longer piles in soft ground conditions.