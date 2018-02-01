News » International » Plans announced for $60m Australian precast facility » published 1 Feb 2018
Plans announced for $60m Australian precast facility
A new AU$60m (£34m) concrete precasting facility is to be built in Victoria, Australia, to serve major projects including Melbourne’s West Gate Tunnel.
Supplying the tunnel project is expected to create hundreds of jobs at the facility in Benalla, which is about 200km from Melbourne. Overall, some 400 jobs are expected to be created in Benalla.
The facility will be operated by local businesses and will be capable of producing up to 1,500t of concrete product per day at peak capacity.
Benalla’s access to road and rail infrastructure means the facility is well placed to supply future Victorian and interstate projects. To limit the number of trucks on local roads, the precast concrete segments for the West Gate Tunnel Project will be transported to Melbourne by freight train.
A new 700 metre rail siding will be built along the existing rail line in Benalla to provide a direct link between the precast facility and Melbourne.
The West Gate Tunnel project is set to provide an estimated AU$11bn boost to the Victorian economy, creating 6,000 new jobs.
Construction of the Benalla precast facility is due to begin next month and it will be fully operational from October this year.
