Thu November 23 2017

News » UK » Plans in for Brum's canalside housing » published 18 Aug 2017

Plans in for Brum's canalside housing

One of Birmingham’s largest regeneration schemes is close to take-off with a detailed planning application now submitted.

CGI of the plans for Icknield Port Loop Above: CGI of the plans for Icknield Port Loop

Icknield Port Loop is a 43-acre brownfield site next to the canals of Birmingham.

Urban Splash and Places for People, with landowners Canal & River Trust and Birmingham City Council, have submitted plans to build 207 homes in the first phase of a regeneration programme for the site.

James Lazarus, head of property development at Canal & River Trust, said: “The proposals are really exciting and mark the first step in a major regeneration around the canal, which will ultimately open up access to a previously unseen part of our network. Birmingham is the centre of the 200-year-old network of canals.”

There are also plans for a sports and leisure centre on Ladywood Middleway, for which a separate planning application has also been submitted. The location of this facility has been moved from its original site to allow for a larger facility with additional parking. If planning approval is granted, the centre should open by mid-2019.

The approved masterplan for the entire site includes up to 1,150 new homes, commercial, retail and leisure facilities. It aims to transform a neglected and underused part of Birmingham into a new waterside neighbourhood.

 

 

This article was published on 18 Aug 2017 (last updated on 18 Aug 2017).

